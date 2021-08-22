Cancel
Nordqvist wins Women’s British Open for 3rd major title

By AP News
mymotherlode.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Anna Nordqvist of Sweden has won her third major title with a one-shot victory at the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie. Nordqvist parred the last hole for a 3-under 69 to finish on 12-under par for the tournament. Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark was tied for the lead with Nordqvist heading down No. 18 but found a greenside bunker with her approach and made double bogey. Nordqvist also won the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship. Lizette Salas, Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom were tied for second place on 11 under.

