Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

We need transformative justice to heal from the traumas of gun violence

By Kendra Brooks
phillytrib.com
 6 days ago

In parts of West, Southwest, and North Philly, every resident is a co-victim of violence. The trauma and grief spawned by the gun violence epidemic affects not just those involved, but radiates outwards to family members, friends, classmates, and bystanders. Much has been said about the surge in gun violence sweeping across our city, but it is equally important to address the widespread trauma affecting our neighbors.

www.phillytrib.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Transformative Justice#Mental Health#Gentrification#Restorative Justice#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy