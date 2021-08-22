Winners and Losers from Rams-Raiders Week 2 preseason contest
The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Rams Saturday night at Sofi Stadium 17-16 after LA was unable to convert a two-point extra point attempt in the game’s final moments. Some notable players competed in the second preseason contest that did not appear in the first game against the Los Angeles Chargers, such as safety Terrell Burgess and linebackers Micah Kiser and Travin Howard. While the team was disappointed with not coming away with a victory, there were some encouraging individual performances.www.chatsports.com
