Offensive line musings after Atlanta game
Nice performance, very promising offense now to add to our already very good defence. So we're a contender then, right?. Maybe. Our potential achilles heel remains the offensive line. While I see the Little trade as encouraging to bring in competition/depth at tackle, am I mistaken in wondering whether we should be speaking to Mitchell Schwartz or Russell Okung? I know cap space is tight but room can be created if necessary.www.thephinsider.com
