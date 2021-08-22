Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Offensive line musings after Atlanta game

By UK Dolfan
The Phinsider
 5 days ago

Nice performance, very promising offense now to add to our already very good defence. So we're a contender then, right?. Maybe. Our potential achilles heel remains the offensive line. While I see the Little trade as encouraging to bring in competition/depth at tackle, am I mistaken in wondering whether we should be speaking to Mitchell Schwartz or Russell Okung? I know cap space is tight but room can be created if necessary.

www.thephinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dick Vitale Has A Message For Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow‘s days in the NFL have come to an end (at least at the moment). ESPN’s Dick Vitale is proud of the former Heisman winner for what Tebow accomplished. The Jaguars cut Tebow, who transitioned from quarterback to tight end to make an NFL comeback earlier this year, on Tuesday. He’s now a free agent and awaiting another opportunity, but it’s unlikely one comes his way.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Are Still Available

It feels like most of the big free-agent dominoes in the NFL should have toppled by now. Yet as teams approach the third and final week of the preseason, the free-agent market still offers huge names and—more importantly—players who can provide immediate upgrades to rosters. These must-know names remain on...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

6 veteran QBs who could be the Vikings backup for the 2021 season

Before the 2021 season begins, the Minnesota Vikings could be looking to add a veteran quarterback to be their No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. With less than a month until their first game of the 2021 season, the amount of uncertainty surrounding the No. 2 quarterback position for the Minnesota Vikings is pretty unsettling.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Why Vic Fangio screwed up the QB decision, big time

Head coach Vic Fangio has announced that Theodore Edmond Bridgewater, Jr. is the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos. That’s the wrong decision. I love Vic Fangio. In fact, I think he’s the best defensive mind the NFL has seen over the last generation. Teams have begun to ‘copy’ his...
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade for Ravens cornerback

UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 26 at 3:13 p.m. ET): Here's what the Patriots are sending the Ravens for cornerback Shaun Wade. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Patriots and Ravens are "close" on a trade that would send rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to New England. Wade was a 2021...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vic Fangio Sends Clear Message About Drew Lock’s Future

The Denver Broncos ended their quarterback competition this Wednesday, as they named Teddy Bridgewater the starter for Week 1 against the New York Giants. Bridgewater has played very well in the preseason for the Broncos, but NFL fans expected Drew Lock to win the job for the season opener. Once the news broke that he’ll be the backup quarterback for Week 1, people started questioning his future in the league.
NFLAmes Tribune

NFC North odds, picks and prediction to win the division

The NFC North Division is set up for a very interesting race in 2021, as the sportsbooks envision a three-way competition, with only one team not expected to amount to much in 2021. Below, we analyze the odds to win the NFC North and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy