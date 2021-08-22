Cancel
Niagara County, NY

Invasive hydrilla, box tree moth found in Niagara

By Staff reports
Lockport Union-Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe invasive aquatic plant hydrilla has been found at the City of North Tonawanda Marina, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC and its partners, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, are working to prevent the infestation from spreading. There are no other known infestations of hydrilla along the river. The discovery was made by a concerned citizen who reported it to the Army Corps.

