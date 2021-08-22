Mattawa Man Murdered, Alleged Shooter Surrenders

Detectives investigating the murder of a Mattawa area man have a suspect in custody but are trying to uncover a motive in the shooting. Grant County Sheriff’s Department Spokesman Kyle Foreman said family members of 54-year-old Antonio Quiterio Magallon found him with gunshot wounds outside his home Thursday afternoon in the 21000 block of Road 24.7-Southwest, about a mile and a haf southwest of Mattawa. MACC911 was notified about 2pm but EMT’s determined Magallon had died.