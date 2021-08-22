Chargers 53-man roster projection ahead of 2nd preseason game

This past week, the Chargers trimmed their roster down from 90 to 85 players.

There’s a little bit of time until the team has to finalize the 53-man roster, but we have gotten a good idea of which players might have advantages after 17 practices and a preseason game.

Using the insight we learned up to this point, here’s a look at the players that I believe make the roster.

Quarterbacks (2): Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel

Misses the cut: Easton Stick, K.J. Costello

Running backs (4): Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III

Misses the cut: Darius Bradwell

Fullbacks (1): Gabe Nabers

Misses the cut: Hunter Kampmoyer

Wide receivers (6): Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson, Josh Palmer, Austin Proehl

Misses the cut: Joe Reed, K.J. Hill, Jason Moore, John Hurst

Tight ends (3): Jared Cook, Donald Parham, Tre’ McKitty,

Misses the cut: Stephen Anderson

Offensive linemen (9): Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Bryan Bulaga, Trey Pipkins, Brenden Jaimes, Storm Norton, Scott Quessenberry

Misses the cut: Tyree St. Louis, Nate Gilliam, Ryan Hunter, Kyle Spalding

Defensive linemen (6): Linval Joseph, Justin Jones, Jerry Tillery, Christian Covington, Breiden Fehoko, Joe Gaziano

Misses the cut: Cortez Broughton, T.J. Smith, Forrest Merrill

Edge defender (5): Joey Bosa, Uchenna Nwosu, Kyler Fackrell, Chris Rumph II, Emeke Egbule

Misses the cut: Jesse Lemonier

Linebackers (5): Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, Kyzir White, Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga

Misses the cut: Cole Christiansen

Defensive backs (9): Michael Davis, Asante Samuel, Jr., Chris Harris, Jr., Kemon Hall, John Brannon, Derwin James, Nasir Adderley, Alohi Gilman, Mark Webb

Misses the cut: Tevaughn Campbell, Brandon Facyson, Ryan Smith

Specialists (3): Tristan Vizcaino, Ty Long, Matt Overton

Misses the cut: Michael Badgley, Cole Mazza