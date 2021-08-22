City of Stoughton to host its second racial equity listening session Aug. 26
The second of two listening sessions on racial equity held by the City of Stoughton will take place this week. The event, held virtually, will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. The first listening session was held three weeks earlier on Aug. 5. The host and facilitator is Shiva Bidar-Sielaff who is the vice-president and chief diversity officer for UW Health, and served for over a decade on Madison’s city council as alder and twice as council president.www.unifiednewsgroup.com
Comments / 0