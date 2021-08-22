Helicopter return from Everest Base Camp Trek

Fox's all-new DHX shock is a "trail bike" shock that can handle a whole lot more. | Max Ritter photo. It seems much of the mountain bike world has become coil-curious in the last few years. While air shocks offer easier adjustment, tend to be lighter, and will work with nearly any frame, coil shocks just have that undeniably smooth feel that allows for gobs of traction when you need it most. Fox has had several coil shocks on the market for the last few years, namely the new DHX2 (updated last year) and the more budget-friendly Van shock (also known as the Marzocchi Bomber CR). These were both aimed at the DH and enduro end of the spectrum, but with more and more mid-travel bikes becoming popular as every day rides, Fox decided to update their trail bike shock to include a coil option. Enter the 2021 Fox DHX. It’s touted as a trail bike shock, but I wanted to see if it could hold up to long, aggressive descents and a summer season of enduro racing. I’ve been testing it aboard my 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude for the past few months, and its performance as a simple yet effective piggyback rear shock has been wildly impressive.