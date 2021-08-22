Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Helicopter return from Everest Base Camp Trek

By Himalayan Frozen Adventure
tetongravity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Helicopter return from the Everest Base Camp trek offers a fabulous Himalayan trekking experience. While the helicopter ride offers close, stunning, and panoramic views of many of the highest mountain peaks in the world. Some of the world-famous ones include Mt. Pumori (7169 meters), Mt. Everest (8848 meters) and...

www.tetongravity.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Everest#Mountain Bike#Base Camp#Helicopter#Himalayan#Next Gear Tech Tgr#Lily Krass Gear Tech#K Trek#Covid#Xc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
HobbiesLa Grande Observer

Base camp: Berries are sweet symbols of summer in the mountains

This week I was having a hard time trying to decide whether to write a Backpacking 101 article followed up by an article on Kolby’s and my backpacking trip last week or Katy’s and my crappie fishing trip. But then while Kolby and I were backpacking we stumbled into a gold mine of berries.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

What Exactly Is Everesting?

If you are looking to get into the world of cycling, you'll want to start slow. But as you become more advanced, you may hear the term "Everesting" within the cycling community. The word may have "rest" in it, but it's anything but relaxing. Everesting is the action of cycling...
Apparelsgbonline.com

KUIU Adds Fairbanks Jacket To Base Camp Collection

KUIU has expanded its Base Camp collection with the Fairbanks Jacket. Developed as an everyday mid-weight jacket for cooler temperatures, the Jacket offers breathability for all-day comfort. Its versatility makes it a great piece for around town or on the job. “KUIU customers always want to wear the KUIU brand,...
HobbiesLa Grande Observer

Base camp: Backpacking in the backcountry

I know that I’m totally blessed. I get to hunt and fish all of the time. But my most fun trip of the year is when I go backpacking with my daughter. It’s just her and me with no distractions. No Facebook, no Instagram, no TV, no leaky pipes, no yard to mow ... you get the drift. No interruptions.
Bicyclestetongravity.com

​Brage Vestavik Goes Full Viking on GT’s new Force

Spoiler Alert: Gee Atherton takes one of the worst falls of his life in this video. But you probably already knew that. This isn’t the highly polished riding and editing that we’ve come to expect from Gee, but a look into what actually went down when he got bounced off line and tumbled down a mountainside nearly to his death. First off, it’s wildly impressive that Gee was able to ride that line up until the point where he got tossed. Second off, it’s even more impressive that he’s on the.
Cyclingtetongravity.com

​VIDEO: How E-MTB Are A Game Changer For Trailbuilders

Ever get wayyyy out into the woods on your mountain bike and think about how the trail even got there in the first place? The answer is usually pretty simple: hard work and dedication on the part of your local trailbuilders. As Whistler-area trailbuilder (and the keeper of the epic Dark Crystal Trail on Blackcomb Mountain) Scott Veach says, trails are like taking care of a family - you need to keep at it. That constant work requires a lot of time on the bike, which gets hard when there’s tools to carry up and down a mountain. Using an e-MTB has proven to be a game-changer for many trailbuilders, giving them a low-impact way of getting themselves miles out into the woods to continue building works of art for the rest of us to enjoy.
TravelPosted by
AFP

Mountain biking rivals skiing in Austria as Alps warm

A village in the Austrian Alps known for its family-friendly ski resort has been forced to adapt to waning snow due to climate change, turning to a new downhill sport -- mountain biking. Bikers as young as three ride over landscaped jumps and curved forest trails, breathing new life into Sankt Corona am Wechsel, around an hour's drive from Vienna, and offering a model for other struggling resorts. "We used to be a 100 percent winter destination. Now, we have to think about climate change, and summers are booming," said Karl Morgenbesser, who runs the adventure park in Sankt Corona. As the coronavirus pandemic increases enthusiasm for outdoor activities, many Austrians hope mountain biking and other summer sports can make up for winter losses in the Alpine nation, where skiing accounts for around three percent of the GDP.
Bicyclestetongravity.com

​TGR TESTED: Fox DHX Shock

Fox's all-new DHX shock is a "trail bike" shock that can handle a whole lot more. | Max Ritter photo. It seems much of the mountain bike world has become coil-curious in the last few years. While air shocks offer easier adjustment, tend to be lighter, and will work with nearly any frame, coil shocks just have that undeniably smooth feel that allows for gobs of traction when you need it most. Fox has had several coil shocks on the market for the last few years, namely the new DHX2 (updated last year) and the more budget-friendly Van shock (also known as the Marzocchi Bomber CR). These were both aimed at the DH and enduro end of the spectrum, but with more and more mid-travel bikes becoming popular as every day rides, Fox decided to update their trail bike shock to include a coil option. Enter the 2021 Fox DHX. It’s touted as a trail bike shock, but I wanted to see if it could hold up to long, aggressive descents and a summer season of enduro racing. I’ve been testing it aboard my 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude for the past few months, and its performance as a simple yet effective piggyback rear shock has been wildly impressive.
Hobbiesbackpacker.com

6 Trails to Make Someone Love Hiking For the Rest of Their Life

When you love hiking, you want to share it with everybody—your friends, your family, the neighbor you just met yesterday. However, if they haven’t spent the time in the wilderness that you have, they may not share your enthusiasm right off the bat. (Your stories of several-thousand-foot elevation gains, blackened toenails, and bear encounters probably aren’t helping). But don’t give up: With the right introductory hike—easy enough it isn’t intimidating, but with views that will leave every new hiker planning their next wilderness trip on the drive home—you can get friends and family as hooked on hiking as you are.
AnimalsClimbing

Renowned Alpinist Barry Blanchard’s Epic: Attacked By a Grizzly

For 16 years, I’ve guided Dr. Takeneo “Také” Mihara up mountains, rock routes, and ice climbs. As a senior Japanese ENT surgeon, he only gets two weeks of vacation a year; as a mountain guide and friend, I always want his one climbing week to be a success. Také’s English is stilted and slow, my Japanese nonexistent. Still, we’ve been able to communicate, often shouting from either end of 200 feet of rope through a call-and-reply system of “OK!” “OK!” and “OK!”
TravelPhotofocus

Photofocus Road Trip: The Daintree, from the rainforest to the reef

If you get the chance to travel to Far North Queensland, and I mean far north, you must visit The Daintree Rainforest. It is the oldest living rainforest in the world. It has the most diversified flora and fauna and it covers from the rainforest to the The Great Barrier Reef.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

This Thrilling Florida Park Is A Paradise For Mountain Bikers & Nature Lovers

We often share those hidden hiking spots in Florida so people can get out in nature and explore. But what about the mountain bikers? Not every hiking trail is going to allow bikers, so it’s important to shout out some trails for those adventure enthusiasts, too. Take the Carter Road Trails in Loyce E. Harpe […] The post This Thrilling Florida Park Is A Paradise For Mountain Bikers & Nature Lovers appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennistetongravity.com

How to Become More Outdoorsy

While many people enjoy going to the gym and getting their workout in that way, many others prefer different forms of exercise. Playing tennis or walking can be a great way to stay healthy, but it can be hard to get started if you prefer more extreme outdoor activities like rock climbing or mountain biking. If you live in an area where these activities aren't super popular, you might feel like it's impossible to really get your new interest off the ground. Here are a few tips for finding ways to become more outdoorsy.
Bicyclesmomjunction.com

11 Best Kids Mountain Bikes in 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. Following your passion for mountain biking with your child has gotten a...
Swimming & Surfingtetongravity.com

Friday the 13th Brings The Biggest Score in Years to Teahupo’o

Tahiti’s iconic spot “Teahupo’o” debunked everything we thought we knew about Friday the 13th by bringing one of the gnarliest swells ever, attracting some big hitting surfers ready to put it all on the line for the glory the barrels had to offer. Check out this video by Redbull Surfing for some truly unbelievable tubes and some wipeouts that you’ll feel through the screen.
Cyclingbikeperfect.com

Pro Bike: Jolanda Neff's golden Trek Supercaliber

The Olympic Champion has a new bike for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. Jolanda Neff rode to a gold medal in the Olympic mountain bike race in Tokyo last month, and now she has a golden Trek Supercaliber that uses bamboo and Japanese iconography to invoke the setting of her victory.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: The North Face’s Iconic Denali Jacket Is $55 Off Today

The North Face’s Denali 2 Fleece Jacket is currently 30% off at REI. Made with recycled polyester and ripstop nylon, and coated in a water-repellent overlay, this fleece has been a TNF fan favorite for over thirty years. You’ll likely be wearing it to walk the dog around the block, but just know that not too long ago, the world’s best adventure athletes climbed the Himalayas and Yosemite Valley while wearing this thing.
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

40% Off Mountain Hardwear, and More Fall Bargains

Great outdoor gear at an amazing price: That’s our goal each week. Check out the bargains below to save on gear for your next adventure. Mountain Hardwear Granite Glade Jacket — Women’s & Men’s: $72-84 (Up to 40% Off) A basic, affordable rain shell to keep you dry in fall...
LifestyleThe Independent

River deep, mountain high: what it’s like to adventure around Europe’s ‘Grand Canyon’ region

More than 2,600m above sea level in the Swiss Glarus Alps, in a mountain lodge built in World War II as a military bunker, my muscles are fatigued and my nerves frayed. After three days of biking, hiking, swimming and climbing, the treacherous ascent up to the Segnespass ridge proved to be the final straw, with subsequent tears and profanities bellowed across the majestic range.

Comments / 1

Community Policy