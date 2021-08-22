​Brage Vestavik Goes Full Viking on GT’s new Force

A few days ago, a historic swell battered the reefs of Teahupoo, resulting in some of the biggest waves ever surfed in Tahiti. 19-year-old Kauli Vaast got away with murder and managed to drop in on what he calls the biggest mountain of water he’s ever seen. He says: “I could feel the energy behind me and I knew I had to trust my line and not fall. After that, I thought I could come out over the top of the wave but it wasn’t done yet, the wave was still barreling and I just went over the falls!! In the water, the initial thought was that I would die!! I went straight to the bottom and trust me or not but the wave literally broke the reef and I could grab pieces of it in my hands in middle of the wipeout!!! And I knew at this moment that I should come up and paddle for my life!! I had few seconds to breathe before that second 15 footers come to my face and I just went for the biggest duck dive of my life. Made it through the channel safe and fine.”