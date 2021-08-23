Cancel
Shelby County, TX

East Texas authorities seeking 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder

CBS19
 3 days ago

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is seeking the whereabouts of an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for murder.

According to the SCSO, Justin Earl Bennett, 41, is currently wanted by authorities.

Bennett stands 5'9 and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both forearms, scars on his life arm and his left calf.  5’9”, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Bennett has tattoos on both forearms, scars on his left arm and left calf.

Officials say Bennett should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is urged to contact the SCSO by calling (936) 598-5601. If you see Bennett or the suspect vehicle, call 911 immediately.

