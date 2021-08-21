Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Lizzo Has A Message For Her Haters In Latest Fashion Moment

By Sharde Gillam
927theblock.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo has a message for all her haters with her latest look and we’re here for it!. Yesterday, the “Rumors” singer was spotted headed to dinner in West Hollywood wearing a statement-making graphic t-shirt that caught everybody’s eye. The t-shirt featured a nearly nude, back shot image of the star as she wore nothing but black cheeky undies and her long, jet-black hair. “Enuff to feed the needy,” the graphic tee read along with the words “Lizzo” and “Rumors” sparsed across the top. The t-shirt message comes after Lizzo took to IG Live to address the fatphobic, sexist, and racist messages she’d been receiving as of late, which has only increased since her video for “Rumors” with Cardi B dropped just last week. And with this look, Lizzo is seemingly addressing those haters again, but this time in a more subtle, subliminal way.

927theblock.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Straight Hair#Handbag#Ig Live#Avg Citizen#Ig Post#The Notorious B I G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lizzo, Cardi B Are Goddesses Smashing ‘Rumors’ in New Video

Lizzo launches a brand new era with her new “Rumors” video. Labelmate Cardi B, who beautifully rocks her baby bump, joins Lizzo on the song and video, where they both sarcastically sing that “all the rumors are true” while dismantling the gossip. In a live video chat featuring the two collaborators that streamed before the video was released, Lizzo said she wrote the song back in February. The pair joked around about the rumors that surround them in a hilariously ASMR-styled whispered and naughty conversation. In the Tanu Muino-directed clip, the duo appear as goddesses adorned in golden attire strutting their stuff...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Lizzo & Cardi B Unveil ‘Rumors’ Single Cover

The release of Lizzo and Cardi B‘s collaboration ‘Rumors’ is around the corner and the ladies are wasting no time amplifying excitement. Moments ago, the stars simultaneously unwrapped the track’s official cover. Check it out above. Speaking on the unveiling, Lizzo said:. Fun fact: we took this picture right after...
Beauty & Fashionmajicatl.com

Style Stalkin’: Beyonce And Rumi Give Us A Fashion Moment

It’s always a good day when Beyonce pulls up on our timelines and gives us a fashion moment. The Queen Bey has been in the headlines all week after debuting her Tiffany’s ad and the subsequent controversy surrounding her wearing the “Tiffany Diamond” and debuting a never-before-seen Basquiat painting. Despite the backlash, Bey seems to be in good spirits as she travels around the world in luxurious style.
Celebritiesptownmedia.com

Cardi B Defends Lizzo After Her Emotional Breakdown

Lizzo should be celebrating a good moment in her career as she just released “Rumors” with Cardi B, her first single in almost two years. Unfortunately for her, however, negative comments Lizzo read on social media pushed her to tears that were captured during a recent Instagram Live session she held.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Offset Defends Lizzo After Haters Shame Her Body

In the wake of her “Rumors” collaboration with Cardi B, Lizzo captured many people’s attention after she shared a tearful Instagram video of herself crying about the online bullying she’s received about her body and her music. The Grammy-Award-winning singer questioned why so many “fat-phobic” and “racist” comments were thrown...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Lizzo Says She Spoke To Drake About Her Line on “Rumors”

With the release of her latest single, “Rumors,” Lizzo got much hate from “fans” who fat shamed her and felt that she was pandering to white audiences for some reason. While she was getting hate for the single, actual fans noticed some racy lyrics involving the 6 God in which she said “No, I ain’t f*ck Drake yet.” Yet?! Lizzo’s confidence is really high isn’t it? What did Drake think about Lizzo not having sexed him up “yet”? Well, Page Six got an answer when they caught up with the “Rumors” artist and bluntly asked her what was the deal behind the rhyme.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Tracking Hailey Bieber's Best Fashion Moments

You’d be hard-pressed to find a celebrity as devoted to the street style game as Hailey Bieber. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, the model continues to churn out one bomb look after another, highlighting buzzy brands and cementing her status as the paparazzi’s ultimate muse. With the help of stylist and longtime friend Maeve Reilly, Hailey has accrued an impressive sartorial portfolio.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Edgiest Hair Makeover Yet

Watch: Is Camila Cabello Striking the Perfect Match? - What the Fashion (S2, Ep26) Camila Cabello is the latest celeb to nail the trend after both Kourtney Kardashian and Billie Eilish recently took the plunge into short hair territory. The "Don't Go Yet" songstress first flaunted the makeover on Instagram,...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Lizzo shares tearful reaction to racist comments after release of new song: ‘I just feel so down’

Lizzo has shared a tearful video revealing how she has been bombarded with racist, and body-shaming abuse after the release of her new single “Rumors” with Cardi B. Talking to fans in an Instagram live video, the 33-year-old singer shared how all the “fat-phobic” and racist comments “hurt” her. “People saying s**t about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look,” she said....
MusicHarper's Bazaar

Lizzo Has No More Patience for Fat Shaming

Lizzo just shared her two cents on body positivity and shaming—and points were made. Following the release of her new single, "Rumors," featuring Cardi B last week, Lizzo appeared on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show to discuss the collaboration. She also opened up the conversation to the topic of body image, saying, "We got a long way to go" before full inclusivity is reached within the music industry and elsewhere.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Lizzo Clapped Back at "Fatphobic, Racist" Haters Who Constantly Shame Her

"What I won't accept is y'all doing this to Black women over and over and over again." Lizzo is an actual queen who is tired of people trying to put her down. The singer, who just released her latest hit "Rumors" with Cardi B on August 13th, took to her Instagram Live over the weekend to let the haters know that she's over it and that enough is enough.
CelebritiesPosted by
@wearemitu

Cardi B Stands Up For Lizzo After Fatphobic And Racist Comments From Trolls

Just days after Lizzo dropped her new single ‘Rumors’ featuring Cardi B, the singer received fat-phobic and racist comments from social media trolls. Although the singer is no stranger to hate-filled comments from social media, the ‘Pretty Hurts’ singer addressed the hurtful comments in an emotional Instagram Live and it’s heartbreaking to see someone so positive feel so attacked. Thankfully, she’s not alone as Cardi B quickly jumped to her defense and called out the trolls for spewing such hate.
MusicColumbian

Lizzo rags on haters with help from Cardi B

Fame in the age of social media kind of sucks — but not even the troll-iest troll can get Lizzo down for long. That’s the message of the singer’s new single, “Rumors,” which dropped Friday accompanied by a music video starring Lizzo and her guest on the track, Cardi B.
Musichotspotatl.com

Lizzo Addresses The Haters Via Social Media After Smash Single Release

Lizzo has taken the world by storm over the past few years with a robust voice and charisma to match, selling out venues and delighting fans with her expressive stage performances and videos. Her latest single has gained a lot of acclaim but also a lot of hate, which she passionately addressed online.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Lizzo cries as she calls out 'fat-phobic' and 'racist' critics: 'I'm over it'

Lizzo is done with online commenters who are more focused on her looks than the quality of her music. The singer, 33, grew emotional during an Instagram Live video over the weekend, calling out people who criticized her appearance following the release of the music video for “Rumors,” her recent collaboration with rapper Cardi B.

Comments / 0

Community Policy