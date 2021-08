It’s time for the 18th episode of “F Yeah Fridays.” Our host, Aaron Axelsen, is here to share the 15 must-hear new tracks of the week. This week’s podcast features British electronic dance titans Disclosure, who have treated fans to five brand new tracks dropping each day this week, as well as the raucous NYC garage-art-punks Parquet Courts, who pay homage to both the Madchester indie music scene and the dance-punk movement of the early aughts with a brand new anthem “Walking at a Downtown Pace.” London’s genre-bending specialist Bakar released his first tune of 2021 with a chilled out slice of soulful electronic goodness, while ambitious Bay Area future-funk producer Still Woozy dropped his highly anticipated debut album If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is, featuring the infectiously fun and catchy new single “Woof.” Pop icon Lorde‘s satirical new single “Mood Ring” also made the mix.