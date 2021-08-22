‘Pieta for America’ recognizes our quiet and timeless protests

The first time I saw Cecil McDonald, Jr.’s work it was during an informal visit to his studio at the Arts Incubator during his year as an artist in residence with Arts and Public Life. McDonald shared some of his photography in process at the time and I immediately connected to his subject matter, which at that time was movement and gesture. But it wasn’t your typical picturesque dancer shots; it was something a bit more layered. His shots were intimate, highlighting the subtle smirks on a face when a body moves, or the detail of a twirl in their skirt. He captured the nuances in movement that we often miss, cultural nuances especially. He captured them, and celebrated them, and held them at the center of our attention in a way that felt like no other aesthetic mattered. This style and celebration are a through line in McDonald’s work, from his House exhibition at the Department of Cultural Affairs, to his book, “In the Company of Black,” and most recently his “Cuts and Beats” exhibition at the Hyde Park Art Center. I chose to be in conversation with McDonald for the See Chicago Dance Screendance Club because he has always pushed dance to be something beyond performance, something deeply personal yet accessible, historical yet contemporary, political, communal and holy.