Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

‘Pieta for America’ recognizes our quiet and timeless protests

seechicagodance.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I saw Cecil McDonald, Jr.’s work it was during an informal visit to his studio at the Arts Incubator during his year as an artist in residence with Arts and Public Life. McDonald shared some of his photography in process at the time and I immediately connected to his subject matter, which at that time was movement and gesture. But it wasn’t your typical picturesque dancer shots; it was something a bit more layered. His shots were intimate, highlighting the subtle smirks on a face when a body moves, or the detail of a twirl in their skirt. He captured the nuances in movement that we often miss, cultural nuances especially. He captured them, and celebrated them, and held them at the center of our attention in a way that felt like no other aesthetic mattered. This style and celebration are a through line in McDonald’s work, from his House exhibition at the Department of Cultural Affairs, to his book, “In the Company of Black,” and most recently his “Cuts and Beats” exhibition at the Hyde Park Art Center. I chose to be in conversation with McDonald for the See Chicago Dance Screendance Club because he has always pushed dance to be something beyond performance, something deeply personal yet accessible, historical yet contemporary, political, communal and holy.

seechicagodance.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Langston Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Pietas#Protest Riot#Pieta For America#The Arts Incubator#Arts And Public Life#House#Senn High School#American#Vatican#Pieta For America#Chicago Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
EconomyDallas News

America is wealthy, but our country is not well

Emotional balance, equilibrium and resilience, always fleeting and elusive in a survival-of-the-fittest system like our own, is now an even greater challenge given the devastation of the past 18 months. Many have said this has caused them to question and reframe their priorities. Giving what I call “wellth” equal footing in all of our lives would be a good start.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

MONAT Global Parent Company Recognized as One of America’s Top Personal Companies by Happi

Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp’s (MONAT) parent company, Alcora, has been recognized by Happi as one of the top 50 most resilient beauty, home care and personal care companies in the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005334/en/. Alcora,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Burger King

Your average Burger King location is generally not a place for deep thought and profound philosophy. By design, it's more of a designated zone for eager anticipation and consumption of delicious, greasy calories, and as anyone who's gotten stuck in a line behind that one person who inexplicably takes five minutes to work out what he wants to eat can tell, this can pose a problem if the customer hasn't done their homework.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
Sciencetexasbreaking.com

Scientist Infecting Humans With Delta Variant; Participants Paid Up to £4,500

British researchers and scientists are growing the Delta COVID variant to purposely infect volunteers. The samples are being developed for challenge trials, and participants can be paid up to £4,500. Challenge trials mean infecting healthy people with the virus, then giving them the vaccine to see if it can clear...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Satan Made a Handsome Offer to an Attorney

A hard-working attorney was stuck in his office one day with a pile of documents that needed attention. The lawyer didn't even realize that he was the only one left in the office. Suddenly, Satan appeared in front of his work desk and made him an irresistible offer. The devil...

Comments / 1

Community Policy