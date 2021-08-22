Cancel
Ontario, OR

Georgia Hoden

Argus Observer Online
 5 days ago

Georgia Clair (Vining) Hoden DEC. 5, 1933 — APRIL 14, 2021. Georgia Clair (Vining) Hoden, 86 of Ontario, OR passed away April 14th, 2021. Georgia was born in Carmel, CA on December 5th, 1933. She spent her summers on horseback, exploring the endless grasslands in Stockton on her beloved Uncle Billie and Aunt Lula’s ranch. In her 20s, she moved to the neon lights of Reno, NV where she became a 21 dealer. She loved the excitement and diversity of 1950s Reno, where she made many lifelong friends and met her future husband, Chester Hoden.

