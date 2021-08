ATHENS — Water level is five inches high and clear. Water temp in the low 90s. Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow. School fish are the best bet. Throw small spinnerbaits and white Flukes from a distance when the fish pop up. Deeper grass lines giving up a few fish on jigs and worms. Crappie are slow with the best bite coming around brush in 22-25 feet, all on shiners.