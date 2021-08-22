Inside Jason Hughes' Fight for Pandemic-Weary San Diego Tenants

HP and Dscoop have jointly announced the decision to cancel the Dscoop Edge San Diego event, which had been scheduled for Oct. 24-27 in San Diego, USA. “The health and safety of our global employees remains our top priority,” comments Haim Levit, VP and General Manager of HP Indigo. “We wish we could all meet face-to-face in the way we had hoped for at Edge San Diego, but given the current situation with COVID variants globally, we err on the side of caution and unfortunately meeting face-to-face will have to wait a little longer. Our team will continue working closely with our customers as together we drive growth and open new markets, applications and possibilities.”