DMPD: Man arrested after stabbing

One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a stabbing Sunday, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police said 41-year-old Timothy Kelley has been charged with assault with intent.

Police said officers were called to the intersection of East 15th Street and Grand Avenue after the victim was stabbed in the chest. The victim is in stable condition.

Police said the incident appeared to be drug-related.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Watch: Melbourne community comes together to raise money for boy who died at Rock Creek State Park