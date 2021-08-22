Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What’s Coming to Amazon in September 2021

By Meaghan Darwish
tvinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is shaping up to be a solid month for Amazon Prime Video subscribers as the library adds new episodes of old favorites and introduces fresh originals. Along with making way for the final season of Goliath with Billy Bob Thornton, Amazon welcomes Camila Cabello‘s Cinderella and the buzzy docuseries LuLaRich to its roster. And don’t miss films like Romeo + Juliet, The Karate Kid, and Young Frankenstein while they stream on the platform.

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sorry To Bother You#The Final Season#The Walk#The Last Of The Mohicans#Goliath#American Me#Apollo#Grown Ups#Nacho Libre#Stuart Little#The A Team#The Social Network#Latino Americans#Pbs Documentaries#Native Peoples#Pbs Living#Re Mi#Amazon Original Series#Rockford Files
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV ShowsComplex

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2021)

Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.
TV & VideosCollider

Here's What's New to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

Looking for something new to watch on Prime Video? Amazon's streaming service may not have as many originals as Netflix or the early access to theatrical films you'll find on HBO Max and Disney+, but they've consistently got one of the best lineups of library titles on streaming, whether you're looking for a classic, a good laugh, or some old-school action. And taking a look at all the new movies and shows on Prime Video this month, August is no different!
TV SeriesColumbus Alive

New to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+ for Aug. 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original) Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu) Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox) Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original) The Force (2017) Held (2021) The Virtuoso (2021) The Waiting Room (2012) Prime Video. Aug. 6. Val - Amazon Original Movie (2021) S.O.Z. Soldiers or...
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in August and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “The Chair” Season 1 (available August 20) Why Should I Watch: Sandra Oh! Do you need another reason beyond Sandra Oh? Of course not, but perhaps you’re curious to know how much of the “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Killing Eve” star you’ll be getting. “The Chair” consists of six, half-hour episodes, all of which star Oh as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the new Chair of the English department at a prestigious (fictional) university tarnished by scandal. A professor (Jay Duplass) has been accused of improper behavior, and the investigation is made all the more complicated by a) his well-liked status within the community, and b) his possible relationship with Dr. Kim. Has she been promoted to guide the university into a new era, or is she the scapegoat to help the old guard escape any blame for their current predicament?
TV & VideosPosted by
Williamson Source

What’s New to Streaming in August 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. 1Coming to Netflix in August 2021. Here is a list of all the...
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

Amazon Announces Latest ‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ Features Coming In October

Sure, not every Blumhouse film is a winner. That comes with the territory when you’re a studio that specializes in micro-budget horror films that typically don’t feature big stars. But as is seen in the announcement of the next batch of films that are part of “Welcome to the Blumhouse,” the studio is willing to use its name to help raise the profile of some young filmmakers.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix this Week (Week of August 1)

The calendar officially reads August, and Netflix has a massive week up ahead. Sunday, the streamer added a healthy slate of licensed content from all corners of cinema. The genre fans, Christopher Nolan’s Inception is likely the biggest addition of the week, jumping back to Netflix after having last appeared on Warner’s HBO Max.
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ show is making a huge change in season 2

Amazon finished filming the first season of its Lord of the Rings series earlier this month. With its $465 million budget, Amazon produced the most expensive season of television of all time. Post-production is now underway in New Zealand, and Amazon has announced the series will debut on Prime Video on September 22nd, 2022. But even with season 1 more than a year out, news about The Lord of the Rings season 2 has already started to make its way online. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare 20% discount — don’t miss out! Price: Was $50, Now $39.99 Buy Now The...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Panic: Cancelled, No Season Two for Amazon Prime Drama Series

Panic has come to an end. Amazon Prime Video has decided to cancel the teen drama after just one season. Premiering at the end of May, Panic was not renewed due to not performing as well as other teen dramas on the streaming service, like The Wilds. Camron Jones, Ray...
InternetPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: ACM Awards Move to Amazon, The Circle Premiere and More

The Academy of Country Music Awards have found a new home at Amazon Prime, which will exclusively stream the 57th ceremony in 2022. “We’re excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music,” Amazon Studios co-head of television Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “Reaching this milestone with our partners at the Academy of Country Music and MRC as the first major awards show to be live-streamed speaks to our dedication and commitment to continue to both...
TV & Videosmediapost.com

HBO, Max To Exit Amazon Prime Video Channels In Q3

AT&T has confirmed that HBO Max and HBO will no longer be offered through Amazon Prime Video Channels as of this year’s third quarter. AT&T -- which had announced the move back in November but had not specified a time frame -- said that providing access to Amazon Prime Video users solely through the HBO Max app will affect U.S. subscriber numbers in Q3, but that the impact has already been built into guidance for 2021.
MoviesVariety

Original Movies Are Becoming Streaming’s Most Popular Content, Led by Disney+

Even if they could be making more money from original movies if they were released via traditional theatrical distribution, it should come as some consolation to Disney that its movies have become the biggest draw among original programs on leading streaming services. That’s according to data provided exclusively to Variety...

Comments / 0

Community Policy