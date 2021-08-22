What’s Coming to Amazon in September 2021
September is shaping up to be a solid month for Amazon Prime Video subscribers as the library adds new episodes of old favorites and introduces fresh originals. Along with making way for the final season of Goliath with Billy Bob Thornton, Amazon welcomes Camila Cabello‘s Cinderella and the buzzy docuseries LuLaRich to its roster. And don’t miss films like Romeo + Juliet, The Karate Kid, and Young Frankenstein while they stream on the platform.www.tvinsider.com
