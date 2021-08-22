Wolves 0-1 Tottenham: Dele Alli penalty gives Spurs victory as Harry Kane goes close after coming on in the second half and Nuno Espirito Santo makes it two wins from two with Spurs
Dele Alli's ninth-minute penalty gave Tottenham a nervy victory at Wolves and continued their perfect start to the season after Harry Kane made his first appearance for the club this season. Livewire Alli was brought down by a clumsy Jose Sa challenge, stepping up to fire his spot kick past...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0