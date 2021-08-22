Cancel
Udinese 2-2 Juventus: Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo is booked for taking his shirt off after scoring a late winner which was ruled out for offside - after he asked to be BENCHED as speculation about his future continues

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo had a last-gasp winner for Juventus ruled out for offside - after he was left out of the starting XI. The 36-year-old has a year left on his contract and asked manager Massimiliano Allegri to be benched as speculation continues to swirl about his future after it emerged earlier this week that he had been offered to Manchester City.

