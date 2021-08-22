Cancel
New York City, NY

Swizz Beatz, Peter Rosenberg preview Hot 97 Summer Jam concert with ‘nontraditional’ tribute to DMX

By NY DAILY NEWS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Hot 97′s Summer Jam concert is ready to party up with a star-studded lineup and a tribute to DMX. Super producer Swizz Beatz and Hot 97 host Peter Rosenberg expect an electric atmosphere at Sunday’s show at MetLife Stadium as the hip-hop radio station puts on its first Summer Jam event in more than two years. “I think there’s going to be a lot of just palpable energy around the fact that it’s been so long since anyone’s had a major event together,” Rosenberg, who co-hosts “Ebro in the Morning,” told the Daily News. “One thing about Hot 97 is we’re a very local brand, and we reach a …

Swizz Beatz
#Dmx#The Daily News
