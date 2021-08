Nothing quite beats the experience-of-a-lifetime exhilaration of a cross-country road trip. If you are looking to get lost in adventure, nature, and the pristine surrounding beauty, then this route is for you. Here we mapped out the quintessential stops and exciting points of respite along the northern route from the Pacific Northwest to the Northeast. The best part? There is no exact science to it, so begin your journey from whichever coast you prefer and immerse yourself in all that this route has to offer.