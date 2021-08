It’s a great week to enjoy some outdoor activities at our local State Parks. On Tuesday, McConnells Mill is holding a Breakneck Falls Geology Hike from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Breakneck Falls Parking Lot. Participants will be able to learn the geology of the Slippery Rock gorge area and experience the new 1.5 mile trail. Those attending are instructed to dress for the outdoors and wear sturdy footwear.