Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Isolated thunderstorms possible later this afternoon

By Julia Kaye
ktwb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls National Weather Service is expecting isolated thunderstorms to develop in central South Dakota by 5:00 this afternoon. The weather service advises storms could become severe as they move toward Huron and Chamberlain. Storms west of Brookings later this afternoon are not expected to be severe and will weaken as they move into Minnesota. The National Weather Service of Sioux Falls reminds you to stay weather aware this afternoon and be ready to seek shelter if warnings are issued in your area.

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huron, SD
State
Minnesota State
City
Chamberlain, SD
City
Brookings, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy