Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Former UFC Champion Brock Lesnar Returns To WWE, Sports New Viking Look

By Abhinav Kini
Posted by 
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brock Lesnar is back in the WWE. After Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the main event of WWE Summerslam last night, Lesnar made a surprise appearance to confront him. The former UFC heavyweight champion was notably sporting a new viking look with a full beard and a long ponytail as fans both in attendance and on social media went crazy.

middleeasy.com

Comments / 0

MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
John Cena
Person
Fedor Emelianenko
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Scott Coker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Ufc#Wwe Champion#Combat#Ufc#Sports New Viking Look#Wwe Summerslam#Arielhelwani#Aew Rampage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Huge New WWE Contract Leaks

Former multi-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he made his raucous return to the WWE Universe by crashing the ‘biggest party of the Summer’ and returning to WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday. It is now being reported what the role of ‘The Beast’ will be going forward in the company. Brock Lesnar ‘disrespected’ this Raw star because of his haircut.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Accused Of Crazy Drug Use By UFC Star

Alistair Overeem during an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour spoke about Brock Lesnar. He made some bold claims and said that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion only had UFC success due to steroids. Overeem told Helwani:. “Are you really gonna stick up for that guy?”. He said...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star ‘Humiliates’ Brock Lesnar After SummerSlam

UFC legend Chael Sonnen mocked Brock Lesnar’s WWE SummerSlam return in two tweets, saying he looks like a girl pony doll. Brock Lesnar and The Rock are currently WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently made his return to the Battleground podcast and reflected on his upcoming huge SummerSlam showdown with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. ‘The All Mighty’ also went on to speak about Brock Lesnar and possibly doing another MMA fight.
WWE411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Returns After Roman Reigns Defeats John Cena At WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)

AEW had CM Punk return to wrestling on Rampage last night, and WWE countered at Summerslam tonight with the returns of both Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. Brock made his return after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in a 23 minute slugfest to retain the WWE Universal Title in the main event of Summerslam. Reigns landed a series of Superman Punches, followed by the Spear, for the win.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Calls Out ‘Unprofessional’ Top Star

Brock Lesnar is officially back in WWE and the world has rejoiced in hopes that he pumps some life back into the WWE product. Since Brock is back, that means that he also takes a high throne in the locker room as Brock is part of the top of the food chain. Brock Lesnar doesn’t bow down to anyone and he surely does not let his opinions stay to himself especially when it comes to others….Triple H Blamed For Surprising WWE Firings.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Signs With New Company?

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar has been away from the company and he is a free agent now. He did not renew his contract with Vince McMahon’s company after it got expired. It turns out he is taking some other options into consideration rather than a return to WWE.
WWEComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Silence on Brock Lesnar Confronting Him at WWE SummerSlam

Saturday's WWE SummerSlam event closed out with Brock Lesnar making his surprise return to the company and confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns, prompting "The Tribal Chief" to retreat with Paul Heyman. Reigns then appeared on this week's The Bump and was asked about that confrontation. Reigns dismissed Lesnar as being any kind of legitimate threat to his title reign, saying (h/t WrestleZone), "I think he wanted to get the best look possible at what's going on here, the most dominant Universal Champion to ever do this thing. I think he sees the Island of Relevancy just like John Cena did. He's just coming with like a farmer/butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy. But yeah it just goes to show all this work, this foundation of greatness that I've been laying down, what the Bloodline's been doing, continually showing everybody that we're number one.
WWENew York Post

Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch returns couldn’t save flawed WWE SummerSlam

WWE can sure book the big moments — the rest of it is where they continue to struggle. The SummerSlam per-view-view at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night was a perfect example of where WWE is. It delivered massive returns with Becky Lynch – though it even messed that up – and then a bearded Brock Lesnar to confront Roman Reigns to close the show.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note On Original Plan For Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar

At the end of SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar made his surprise return and confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. After SummerSlam went off the air, Lesnar attacked John Cena laying him out with German suplexes and a F5. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the original...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

How much power does Paul Heyman have in WWE?

One of the most talked-about characters for his transition from WWE to AEW rings in recent weeks, within just a month of his release, was former Aleister Black, who has now become Malakai Black in Dynamite's rings, who started a bloody feud with Cody Rhodes on his ring debut with AEW, immediately upon his arrival.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

8/21 WWE SUMMERSLAM PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Cena, Lashley vs. Goldberg, Usos vs. Mysterios, Nikki vs. Ripley vs. Charlotte

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Michael Cole & Pat McAfee (Smackdown), Jimmy Smith & Corey Graves & Byron Saxton. A woman who won a TikTok contest did guest ring announcing. Corbin clutched the Money in the Bank briefcase on his way to the ring, looking paranoid someone would try to snatch it from him. Big E went for an early splash on the ring apron, but Corbin moved and Big E landed with a thud. Fans chanted “Big E” at one point. Big E made a comeback and applied a stretch muffler. McAfee, for some reason, yelled “Stomach exposed!” about Corbin. Corbin escaped, then Big E charged at him, but Corbin caught Big E with a Deep Six for a two count. Corbin got frustrated and rolled to the floor to grab the MITB briefcase. McAfee told Corbin, “That is not yours.” Big E went after Corbin at ringside and threw him back into the ring. Corbin ran right back and grabbed the briefcase, but Big E checked him hard into the boards. McAfee used a football analogy, but a hockey comparison was much better. Big E speared Corbin off the ring apron, although he hit the ropes as he went through them and had a awkward fall. He was okay. Big E dropped his straps and clapped. Fans chanted “New Day Rocks!” He hit the Big Ending for the clean win. Big E grabbed his MITB briefcase. McAfee excitedly said the briefcase is back with the owner. They cut to Logan Paul at ringside, which drew boos from the fans.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Kurt Angle Says Brock Lesnar Threw Paul Wight Around In A Real Wrestling Match

No one dared test Kurt Angle in an actual wrestling match. Speaking with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that Brock Lesnar was the only other wrestler to test their amateur abilities against him. Angle says the person that instigated the whole event was the Brooklyn Brawler and that Brock initially declined because he was wearing sandals.
WWEringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley Claims Brock Lesnar Will Return For WWE Title Match

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling. For a long time now Lashley has made it clear he wants to face off against Brock Lesnar in any way possible. Lashley still wants to face the Beast right now.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WALTER Is Interested In Facing Brock Lesnar & Samoa Joe, Talks Main Roster

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, WALTER commented on wanting to work with Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar, potentially joining the main WWE roster, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On a potential match with Brock Lesnar: “Brock Lesnar is like, I think –...
WWEringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Isn’t Worried About Paul Heyman Leaving Him For Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion and is one of the top Superstars in the company right now. He has proven himself to be an excellent champion with great character work and in-ring skills. Reigns’ reinvention as a heel has truly shown just how good he can be both as an in-ring performer and character. It came after several years of being forced onto fans as a babyface.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Sabotaged’ Match For Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar returned at WWE SummerSlam, and he’s always been a Vince McMahon favorite. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon takes the final calls regarding the decisions and finish to the matches. Some decisions could be overturned as late as before the stars’ entrances. He had stunned the WWE Universe in 2019 by adding Brock Lesnar to the Money in the Bank ladder match right at the very end.
WWEPosted by
The Big Lead

Brock Lesnar Has a Ponytail, Your Argument is Invalid

WWE SummerSlam took place last night at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium. Here's the beginning of ESPN's recap of the event:. On a night where John Cena could've made history by becoming a 17-time world champion, Roman Reigns took Cena down with a spear and stood over him in celebration, Universal championship held high. That lasted for all of a matter of seconds, when the familiar beats of Brock Lesnar's entrance music hit the P.A. system at Allegiant Stadium.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Disrespected’ Raw Star For Haircut

Brock Lesnar recently came back to the landscape of sports entertainment in a big way. Lesnar would shock the WWE Universe returning at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event earlier this week and destroying John Cena in the process. Additionally, ‘The Beast’ debuted a new Viking-inspired look. Brock Lesnar recently called out this ‘unprofessional’ top star.

Comments / 0

Community Policy