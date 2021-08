The 60th Annual ICCA Congress will take the global association meetings industry to Cartagena, Colombia on 24-27 October 2021 with the theme Forward to our Future. The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Annual Congress is a must-attend event for all involved in international conventions and congresses and this year's hybrid experience is no different. Delegates are invited to join the Congress in the host city of Cartagena de Indias, a Congress Hub, or on ICCA’s state-of-the-art virtual platform. Registration for the ICCA Congress 2021 is flexible, so delegates can change how they participate at any time.