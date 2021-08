LAFAYETTE (KPIX 5) – The United States will soon recommend a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for just about everyone who is fully vaccinated. An announcement from the White House is expected as soon as this week. Once again, health officials are looking at data from Israel, a country that had a head start with vaccinations. They’re seeing some evidence that vaccine protection does decay over time, and that could soon lead America’s vaccinated to an 8-month clock. “We were vaccinated first in January, second in February,” says Beverlry Pincus of Orinda. She and her husband Yale are not waiting for any kind of...