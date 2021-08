Major construction gets underway on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Monday, which is expected to create a monster headache for drivers to start the workweek. The city's Department of Transportation is reducing the highway from three to two lanes in both directions from Atlantic Avenue to the Brooklyn Bridge, an effort officials say will improve safety thanks to new dedicated entrance and exit lanes, provide an adequate shoulder to minimize the impact of traffic incidents and reduce weight on the roadway, which they say could extend use another two decades.