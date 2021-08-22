Cancel
With quorum present in Texas House, Zwiener announces return to legislative session

San Marcos Daily Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quorum was established in the Texas House after a six-week absence by Democrats who aimed to halt progression of a contentious voting bill. With a quorum present, Rep. Erin Zwiener announced she would return to the Texas House. A host of Democratic lawmakers left Texas during the special legislative session called by Gov. Greg Abbott in an attempt to break quorum in the House. The group traveled to Washington D.C. in an effort to bolster calls for the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to be passed in the U.S. Senate.

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

