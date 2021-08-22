Cancel
Cell Biologist David Sabatini Fired for Sexual Harassment

By Shawna Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Sabatini, a cell biologist known for his discovery of mTOR kinase and his work on its associated signaling pathway, was fired from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and resigned from the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research Friday (August 20), Science reports. (Business Insider and The Boston Globe previously reported that Sabatini had been placed on leave.) According to an email posted on Twitter that is purported to be to Whitehead staff from its director, Ruth Lehmann, an investigation by a law firm “found that Dr. Sabatini violated the Institute’s policies on sexual harassment among other policies unrelated to research misconduct.” She wrote that the institute had hired the law firm to investigate Sabatini after an internal survey “identified issues of particular concern in the Sabatini Lab.”

www.the-scientist.com

