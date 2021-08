Crema is a small cafe in South Beach. It isn’t a place we seek out for any reason other than convenience. It’s usually not hard to find an open seat or table here, and this little cafe has coffee options as well as some decent sandwiches, salads, and soups. And - while not necessarily affordable - the prices here are just a bit better than they are a block away on Lincoln Road. Is it the best restaurant in South Beach? No, but it can come in handy on a lunch break.