The Everly Brothers’ Don Everly passes away at age 84

By Matt Friedlander
1057kokz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Everly, half of the influential and pioneering early rock ‘n’ roll duo The Everly Brothers, died Saturday at his home in Nashville, the Los Angeles Times reports. He was 84. A spokesman for the Everly family confirmed Don’s passing to the newspaper, but did not disclose a cause of...

1057kokz.com

Comments / 0

