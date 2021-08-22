We're at the Fair!!!

2021 marks 55 years of service to the individuals, families, and the Montana communities of Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, and Yellowstone Counties. The agency’s service area covers 13,300 square miles in southcentral Montana. HRDC7, District 7, Human Resources Development Council is one of 10 CCA, Community Action Agencies covering the state and one of over 1000 Community Action Agencies that make up the Community Action Network. This network covers 99 percent of all U.S. counties. The HRDC7 campus is located in Billings, Montana, with a satellite office in Hardin. The agency currently provides 24 core programs and a myriad of COVID-19 resources. HRDC7was established as a private 501 C-3, nonprofit corporation. The agency provides an extensive menu of programs, provided by a staff of just over 100 in Child Care, Alternative Education, including the HiSet Program, Emergency Services, Employment & Training, Energy Assistance, Food, Homeless Services, Housing, Tax Assistance, Transportation, Youth, and an array of COVID services. For more information about HRDC7, visit our website at www. Hrdc7.org, call us at 406-247-4732, or email us at info@hrdc7.org. Our offices are currently closed to the public, but all our programs are operational.