Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

We're at the Fair!!!

kcgov.us
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know you have a lot of questions about things like voter registration, Veterans' Services, DMV appointments, landfill locations, tax exemptions, volunteer opportunities, tax exemptions, emergency alerts, and more!. Here is your chance to come get answers! Come see us at our 'Relaxation Station' at the Fair!

www.kcgov.us

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Fair#Veterans Services#Dmv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
House Rentkicks96news.com

Rent and Utility Money Available

Rent and utility money is still available. These resources are part of the Rental Assistance for Mississippi Program, also known as RAMP. The program provides rent and or utilities for eligible renters and or landlords impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. This could include coverage dating back to March 2020. Today...
House RentWashington Post

New tool for landlord and tenant emergency assistance

The lingering financial trauma from the pandemic continues to impact renters who cannot pay their rent or utilities and landlords who may be unable to keep up with their maintenance, insurance or mortgage costs because of the lack of rental income. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently created an online tool to make it easier for both renters and landlords who have been impacted by the pandemic to find assistance programs and apply for help.
Congress & CourtsRadio Iowa

Senator Grassley says voting bill claims are ‘intellectually dishonest’

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley does not have high hopes for the voting rights bill that passed the U.S. House in a party-line vote on Tuesday. Democrats say the legislation, named for the late Georgia Representative John Lewis, is designed to safeguard voting rights, but Grassley, a Republican, disagrees. “It would be a roundabout way of forcing almost every election law change in the country to be subject to federal okay,” Grassley says, “and that would be a very bad thing to happen.”
PoliticsKRQE News 13

New Mexico races to spend federal grant money on time

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State agencies in New Mexico have spent $5.8 billion in federal pandemic relief grants as they try to shore up household income, childhood nutrition, public education and internet service. A briefing from the budget and accountability office of the state Legislature shows that the state has spent more than half of its $10.1 billion share of federal funds through 130 grants.
Romeoville, ILPosted by
Adrian Holman

Romeoville Job Fair 8/25

The best time to find a job is right about now in late August because many college students that attend school away from home are returning to campus. All of those people that worked in the summer leave a void in the jobs sector at this time throughout the country.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Council habitually spends money to assuage activists

The Seattle City Council is fervently “woke,” but disappointingly lax in bringing a critical eye and basic competence to the job of governing our town. The latest evidence of this comes from a state Auditor’s report that says council members employed “only the bare minimum of accountability and transparency” when they awarded a $3 million no-bid contract to conduct research aimed at identifying public safety spending priorities. This was in 2020 when the council was giving serious thought to defunding the police.
Texas StateWeatherford Democrat

Governor Abbott issues executive order maintaining prohibition of vaccine mandates

AUSTIN – Governor Abbott today issued an Executive Order maintaining the current policy prohibiting the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity in the State of Texas. Additionally, the Governor added to the Special Session agenda the issue of whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.
House Rentmanchesterinklink.com

The State We’re In: Eviction moratorium update

In this episode of NHPTV’s The State We’re In, (watch in full above) NHPR Reporter/Editor Casey McDermott outlines what the eviction moratorium is all about with Granite State News Collaborative project manager Melanie Plenda. After that, a discussion of what legal assistance is available to NH residents. For that story, we hear from Gabriela Lozada, NHPR’s Report for America Corps member. Gabriela’s focus is on Latin communities with original reporting in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?. She interviews Maria Eveleth, Fair Housing Project Director at New Hampshire Legal Aid in both English and Spanish.
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

‘We’re a community’

Speak with almost any local for more than five minutes and the regional labor and housing shortage will almost always come up. The topic itself can be exhausting, but for most local workers, the issue has taken a front row seat in their daily lives. Some local businesses are taking matters into their own hands and doing what they can to combat the labor shortage, but local employees remain overworked.
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Coalition To Launch Arizona Voter ID Ballot Initiative

Phoenix, AZ – On Monday, a political committee, Arizonans for Voter ID, filed the “Arizonans for Voter ID Act” ballot initiative with the Secretary of State’s Office. Organizers say the initiative will make it easier to vote, but harder to cheat. The initiative is supported by a growing list of...
Garden City, MIgardencitymi.org

New Food Truck Ordinance

On Monday, August 10, 2021 the City Council passed Ordinance #21-009 Mobile Food Vending AKA Food Trucks. The new Ordinance clarifies the difference between a food truck and an ice cream vendor who drives down the street. With the passing of this ordinance, the Council will permit food trucks to...
House RentLowell Sun

Editorial: A landlord-renter reminder — you’re all in this together

These last several months of state and federal rent-payment deferrals have focused on the need to keep individuals in their homes, free of fear they’ll be shown the door if they can’t pay that monthly bill. With the pandemic-created implosion of the hospitality industry and other sectors, many renters found...
Billings, MTyourbigsky.com

HRDC Outreach

2021 marks 55 years of service to the individuals, families, and the Montana communities of Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, and Yellowstone Counties. The agency’s service area covers 13,300 square miles in southcentral Montana. HRDC7, District 7, Human Resources Development Council is one of 10 CCA, Community Action Agencies covering the state and one of over 1000 Community Action Agencies that make up the Community Action Network. This network covers 99 percent of all U.S. counties. The HRDC7 campus is located in Billings, Montana, with a satellite office in Hardin. The agency currently provides 24 core programs and a myriad of COVID-19 resources. HRDC7was established as a private 501 C-3, nonprofit corporation. The agency provides an extensive menu of programs, provided by a staff of just over 100 in Child Care, Alternative Education, including the HiSet Program, Emergency Services, Employment & Training, Energy Assistance, Food, Homeless Services, Housing, Tax Assistance, Transportation, Youth, and an array of COVID services. For more information about HRDC7, visit our website at www. Hrdc7.org, call us at 406-247-4732, or email us at info@hrdc7.org. Our offices are currently closed to the public, but all our programs are operational.
Gainesville, TXPosted by
Gainesville Daily Register

Leadership Gainesville deadline Friday

Leadership Gainesville is a nine-month program designed to develop and motivate a source of creative, well- informed, civic minded individuals who are willing to devote time and energy toward assuming leadership roles in community service organizations and in all kinds of local government. The program uses a series of monthly...
Garrett County, MDgarretthealth.org

Licensed Therapist Consultant Opportunity

The Garrett County Health Department’s Behavioral Health Department has an opening for a Licensed Therapist as a consultant. The main purpose of this position is to provide diagnostic services, individual, couple, family and group therapy services at any of the approved office locations or in a school setting. Applicants must possess a current license as an LCSW-C or LCPC from the state of Maryland and must obtain liability insurance prior to start date. Submit a resume and cover letter to [email protected] by August 27, 2021. If you need more information please call 301-334-7680. Equal Opportunity Employer/M.F.H.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Newark welcomes social workers to police department

Newark is taking a new approach to the way it handles some emergencies. The city welcomed 10 social workers to its police department during a ceremony Wednesday for its latest officer recruits. The goal is to include social workers in responding to nonviolent calls to prevent them from escalating. Advocates...
Hartford, CTnorwalkplus.com

Governor Lamont appoints Marilyn Alverio to the Social Equity Council

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont this week announced that he is appointing Marilyn Alverio to serve as a member of the Social Equity Council. The council was created this summer by the enactment of a new state law legalizing and safely regulating the adult-use of cannabis in Connecticut. Alverio...
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Along the Way

The Baker-Polito administration has announced some financial help for local farmers and farmers markets, while expanding local food access points for low-income residents. The administration says a grant program will offer free equipment to direct-marketing farms and farmers markets. With this equipment, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can be accepted at mobile locations. This will allow healthy, local food to be more accessible to low-income residents, the administration says. Grant applications are being accepted through Sept. 24. Visit the Mass.gov/SNAPEquipmentGrant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy