Da Tweekaz Unleash Another Disney Hardstyle Track, “Aladdin (Speechless)” [LISTEN]

By Karlie Powell
Your EDM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDa Tweekaz share an astounding reimagination of Naomi Scott‘s “Speechless” from the live-action adaptation of Aladdin, which released in 2019. The powerhouse duo transform another Disney ballad into a magical, main stage banger with this hype and beautiful cover of “Aladdin (Speechless).” The song features captivating synth work and a hardstyle progression, with resonating vocals from the Aladdin soundtrack.

