Da Tweekaz Unleash Another Disney Hardstyle Track, “Aladdin (Speechless)” [LISTEN]

In 2019, Disney brought the world of The Lion King to life with its live-action remake of the hit 1994 film. The film was nearly a shot-for-shot remake, and fans could not get enough of the story of Simba and his path to becoming king of the Pride Lands. The film grossed more than $1.6 billion dollars — overtaking Frozen (2013) as the highest-grossing animated film — and in December 2020, Disney announced that it would be making a prequel film that would show fans the story of Mufasa and Scar as young brothers.