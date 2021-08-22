Da Tweekaz Unleash Another Disney Hardstyle Track, “Aladdin (Speechless)” [LISTEN]
Da Tweekaz share an astounding reimagination of Naomi Scott‘s “Speechless” from the live-action adaptation of Aladdin, which released in 2019. The powerhouse duo transform another Disney ballad into a magical, main stage banger with this hype and beautiful cover of “Aladdin (Speechless).” The song features captivating synth work and a hardstyle progression, with resonating vocals from the Aladdin soundtrack.www.youredm.com
Comments / 0