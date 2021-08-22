The errant children of the Diplomatic War with Morocco: Even if I'm on Calle in Ceuta, I have a better life
Excuses and justifications of the Ministry of the Interior and the Government of Ceuta; A car of urgency of the national audience, the complaints of the Prosecutor's Office, an open cause in the Court of Administrative Contentiousness ... a legal and political entanglement that is previously a humanitarian issue. The protagonists are children minor, migrants. Hundreds arrived in mid-May, last Friday they began to be repatriated and many decided to escape from the reception centers in Ceuta for the fear of being returned. Updated Date: 22 August 2021, 16:37.
