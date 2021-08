After two consecutive eighth-place finishes, Arsenal is looking to rejoin the top six of the Premier League in 2021-22, where it resided over the previous 24 campaigns. The Gunners are hoping the five-game winning streak with which they ended last season is a sign that they're on the right track toward achieving their goal. Arsenal begins the quest Friday, when it visits Brentford for the 2021-22 Premier League season opener. The clubs haven't met in league play since Arsenal posted a 1-0 victory in 1947 over the Bees, who will be making their Premier League debut.