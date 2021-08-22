Chiefs Who Raised Their Stock in the Second Preseason Game

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Minnesota Vikings in the final week of preseason play. Expect to see the first string take the field while we gear up for Week 1. We can all breathe easy, kind of. Preseason is almost over, meaning that this will be as close as we can get to envisioning what we’ll see in the regular season. Expect to see your starters ball out and give you the best glimpse of their performances in week one, be it good or bad.