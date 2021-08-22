Cancel
Chiefs Who Raised Their Stock in the Second Preseason Game

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs improved their preseason record to 2-0 with a 17-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. The Chiefs mainly gained their lead with a 41-yard pass from Chad Henne to Byron Pringle, a 17-yard touchdown pass from Henne to Mecole Hardman and a 36-yard pass from Shane Buechele to Marcus Kemp that set up their other touchdown. After those big plays and more big plays on non-scoring drives, they were able to hold on to their lead late in the game thanks to their final drive taking up the final 9:03 of game clock.

