Jack Hall column: Do you have the gift of intercession?

carbondaletimes.com
 5 days ago

Nothing encourages me more than to hear someone say, "Brother Jack, I am praying for you!" Are you an "intercessor?" I have met people who have told me that intercession is a gift that only certain individuals have. Dr. Warren Wiersbe wrote, "We are never more like our Lord than when we are interceding for others ... An intercessor must know the Lord personally and be obedient to His will. He must be close enough to the Lord to learn His "secrets" and know what to pray about."

