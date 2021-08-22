Cancel
Du Quoin, IL

Du Quoin area briefs - RLC blood drive; masks in DQ City Hall

 5 days ago

Rend Lake College and the American Red Cross will host four blood drives on campus during the 2021-22 academic year, the first one coming up on Aug. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All four drives will be held in the South Oasis building on the main RLC campus. The other dates are Nov. 22, Jan. 24 and March 21. According to the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood or platelets every two seconds. To register for an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter code RendLake.

