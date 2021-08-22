Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

James Booker Memorial Golf Scramble raises $9,000 for District 300 Foundation

carbondaletimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe District #300 Educational Foundation held its 15th annual James Booker Memorial Golf Scramble fundraising event at the Red Hawk Country Club on Friday, Aug. 6. Fourteen teams participated in the morning event. First place in "A" flight went to the team of Danny Czerwinski, Charlie Rainwater, Jerry Rainwater, and Dennis Vancil who finished the 18-hole event with a score of 51 at 19 under par. The "B" flight champions were the team of Derek Beard, Shane Boyett, Bryan Johnson, and Isaac Miller with a score of 61 at 9 under par.

www.carbondaletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Booker
Person
Isaac Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Charity#District 300 Foundation#The Red Hawk Country Club#Pepsi Mid America#The Women S Closest#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Seaview, WAchinookobserver.com

Letter of Thanks: Williams Memorial Golf Scramble was assisted by many

A very grateful Men’s club of St. Mary Seaview would like to thank all the golfers who participated in the Mike Williams Memorial Golf Scramble on Saturday, Aug. 14. We also acknowledge the support of our hole sponsors: John Walsh, Celsa and Pete Johnson, Lloyd and Pam Thomure, Dave and Jean McClain, Loose Caboose, Charlie Talbot, James and Carolyn Hopkins, Jeanene Williams, Paul and Lona Niemi, Jack’s Country Store, Cheri Diehl-Pacific Realty, Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, Dr. Roof, Rick and Nickie Marsh, Active Enterprise, Don Parsons-State Farm, Mobil of Seaview, PUD employees, Willapa Harbor Knights of Columbus 1606, and our donors: Greg and Mitzi Pothier, Patty Kester, Louise and John Purdin, Peninsula Golf Course and to Marshall’s Mindful Custom Stickers for embossing our prizes.
Perquimans County, NCDaily Advance

17th annual Foundation golf tourney raises $11K for schools

The Kim Hunter Daughtery/Hertford Grammar School team placed first in the recent Perquimans County Schools Foundation Golf Tournament that raised $11,000 for school programs and projects. The C&L Concrete/Teach’s Lair team placed second and Clear Water Pools team placed third in the 17th annual tournament held at the Sound Golf...
Butler County, PAbutlerradio.com

BC3 Foundation Outing Raises Record $115K

It was another record-breaking year in fundraising for the Butler County Community College Education Foundation golf outing. BC3 officials say the event raised $115,000, breaking last year’s previous record of $100,000. A full field of college supporters, vendors, board members and more participated in the outing which was held at...
Victoria, MNhometownsource.com

SVA prepares for 2nd annual Charity Golf Scramble

After a successful first year, the Southern Valley Alliance is planning its second annual Charity Golf Scramble. The hope for this year is to bring in even more players, and anyone looking for ways to participate has a few different options to support the cause. “Last year went really well...
Charitiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem Township Hospital Foundation Golf Gala raises $27,000

The 20th Annual Salem Township Hospital Foundation Golf Gala on Friday raised $27,000. That brings the total for the 20 years of the event to $462,800. Hospital President and CEO Alex Nazarian says a capacity 37 teams participated with 70 hole sponsors. Nazarian says the amount raised is impressive, very...
Vermillion, SDVermillion Plain Talk

Monday Golf Scramble Helps Sesdac, Inc. Accomplish Its Mission

The wind was gusting Monday at The Bluffs golf course in Vermillion, but that didn’t stop a strong turnout of golfers from taking part in the 14th annual Hy-Vee Scramble for Sesdac, Inc. Ionela Georgescu, Sesdac’s executive director, found time to talk about the importance of Monday’s event and the...
Torrington, WYTorrington Telegram

EWC Foundation golf tournament accepting registrations

TORRINGTON – The Eastern Wyoming College Foundation is now accepting registrations for the annual golf tournament to be held on Sunday, Aug. 22. It is a four-person scramble with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $300 per team...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Golf scramble to support Scotty Michael Foundation

After suffering the pain of losing a child at birth, Kathleen and Steven Jeffers decided to assist others by creating the Scotty Michael Foundation. Kathleen learned at a 28-week checkup that her baby boy had no heartbeat. Although the medical team was compassionate, the Noblesville couple felt alone with their grief after leaving Ascension St. Vincent Carmel.
Stanislaus County, CAescalontimes.com

Dennis Wallace Memorial Golf Tournament Held

The fourth annual Dennis Wallace Memorial Golf Tournament took place recently at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. The tournament is hosted to honor the memory of fallen Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Wallace, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 16, 2016. Over 400 golfers showed up for the tournament and to show support for the Wallace family.
Charitiesfranklinreporter.com

Thousands Raised By Educational Foundation For Teacher Projects

More than 70 duffers hit the links at the Bunker Hill Golf Club August 16 to raise money for the district’s teachers. The event was the inaugural golf outing hosted by the Franklin Township Warrior Educational Foundation, a 2-year-old non-profit formed by “a group of parents, former educators, representatives of the FTEA, FTASA, FTPS Administration, and the Board of Education who were interested in enriching education in the District by providing additional resources to support innovative and inspiring programs,” according to the foundation’s web site.
Klamath County, ORmybasin.com

James Murray “RED” Britton Memorial Scholarship

Each year the members of the Klamath County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse and the Family of the late Klamath County Sheriff, James Murray “Red” Britton award a scholarship. This year two scholarship awardees were selected. Bianca Parsons, who is planning to attend the Oregon State University, was awarded a $500.00 scholarship. Accepting this award on her behalf was her grandfather, Captain Mike Parsons, from the Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Unit. Breana Erickson, who will be attending the University of Oregon, was awarded a $250.00 scholarship. She was accompanied by her grandparents Henry and Betty Lucht who are lifetime members of the Klamath County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse.
Dover, NJhopatconglakeregionalnews.com

CCM Foundation Annual Golf Classic to Raise Funds to Support Student Athletes

This year’s Annual CCM Foundation Golf Classic takes place Monday, September 27, at the Picatinny Golf Club in Dover and includes lunch and an extended cocktail hour. All participants will receive a special Golfer Gift and there will be a Hole in One Car and Prize Contest. Raffle prizes also will be given out during the evening program. The cost is $175 per player.
Maryville, TNwvlt.tv

Golf Tournament raises money in memory of fallen Maryville Police Officer

Showing support for veterans and supporting community efforts by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1073 are the missions of the Veterans Memorial Shindig planned for October. VOD Recordings. Shannondale Mothers Plea. Updated: 20 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. VOD Recordings. Bit Burger Knox. Updated: 20 hours ago. Bit Burger...

Comments / 0

Community Policy