James Booker Memorial Golf Scramble raises $9,000 for District 300 Foundation

Each year the members of the Klamath County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse and the Family of the late Klamath County Sheriff, James Murray “Red” Britton award a scholarship. This year two scholarship awardees were selected. Bianca Parsons, who is planning to attend the Oregon State University, was awarded a $500.00 scholarship. Accepting this award on her behalf was her grandfather, Captain Mike Parsons, from the Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Unit. Breana Erickson, who will be attending the University of Oregon, was awarded a $250.00 scholarship. She was accompanied by her grandparents Henry and Betty Lucht who are lifetime members of the Klamath County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse.