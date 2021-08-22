Cancel
Rice Lake, WI

Season champions crowned at Rice Lake Speedway

By Ed Reichert Rice Lake Speedway
APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was Season Championship night Saturday at the Rice Lake Speedway. Drivers were lined up by points accumulated during the racing season and they then raced their way into feature qualifying positions with five main events to determine the champions. Winning the five mains and being crowned as champions for the season were Ryan Olson in the Pure Stocks, Jason Havel in the Street Stocks, Simon Wahlstrom in the Midwest Modifieds, Dave Flynn in the Super Stocks and Shane Halopka in the Modifieds. For both Havel and Halopka, their first wins of the year also were championship wins.

