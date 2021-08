Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Scranton's Hill section.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Linden Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to investigators, a man was shot in the neck. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Another man was shot in the hand and was taken to the hospital for surgery.

So far, no arrests were made after the early morning shooting in Scranton.