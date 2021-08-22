Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte bus systems updates to new ticketing app

Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzTM9_0bZf82zI00

It's out with the old and in with the new for the CATS pass.

The Charlotte Area Transit System is transitioning to an improved ticketing app that will include more ticket options, a multi-language function, Google and Apple Pay features, rider alert notifications, and trip planning.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

The old Cats pass will be deactivated, which means current users run the risk of losing the remaining cash in their mobile wallet and any unused tickets in the current cats pass app.

No cash refunds will be issued, but customers can receive tokens in exchange by visiting the charlotte transportation center, LYNX Blue Line JW Clay Station, or the LYNX Blue Line I-485/South Blvd Station. but you have to do it by Aug. 22.

One token will be given for each unused ride ticket. Three tokens or a printed one-day pass will be given for each one-day ticket.

Unused weekly tickets can be exchanged for a 7-day punch pass, and users will receive tokens up to the value of the remaining cash in the mobile wallet.

Tokens can be used for CATS fareboxes and ticket vending machines as payment for fare.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte .
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Contact Lana Harris at lharris@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook , Twitter and on Instagram .


Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Apple Pay#The Lynx Blue Line I 485#Wake Up Charlotte#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

2 more Charlotte restaurants close temporarily due to COVID-19 exposures

As the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge, two more Charlotte restaurants have closed temporarily after employees may have been exposed to COVID-19. On Saturday, The Stanley announced it would close through Sunday after an employee may have been exposed to the delta variant of the virus, management posted on Facebook.
Yogajohnnyjet.com

Check Your Travel Apps for Updates

Here’s a tip no one really thinks of until you experience something similar to what I did once when I was rushing around, trying to hail an Uber in a hurry. And this tip doesn’t just apply to Uber or other rideshares. It pertains to any app that you think you will use when you travel.
EducationGettysburg Times

LASD launches new app

Keeping track of what’s going on within the Littlestown Area School District (LASD) has never been easier. Last week, LASD announced the launch of its very own free app, “Littlestown School District,” available in the Google Play or Apple App Store. “It’s a great place to get information sent directly...
Cell PhonesPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Port Authority launches mobile app ticketing system

PITTSBURGH — The Port Authority of Allegheny County starting Monday will allow riders to use their smartphones to pay for their bus and incline fares. PAT is launching the first phase of their mobile ticketing system which will allow riders to use their debit or credit cards to buy fares and then scan their device to validate their fare.
Cell Phoneschronicle99.com

San Antonio’s public transportation system has launched a new mobile ticketing system

Via Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio has modified its fare payment mobile app in collaboration with Masabi and the Transit app. Customers will be able to purchase mobile fares at any time and from any location using either the new goMobile+ app or the Transit app, which integrates real-time travel planning and payment in a single app that thousands of Via riders use every month.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

New app should help blind VIA bus riders navigate routes

SAN ANTONIO – Earlier this summer US. Rep. Joaquin Castro announced $900,000 for VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Wayfinding Technology Project, which will help blind and low-vision riders find bus stops and learn of arrival times. The funds are part of Congress’s annual appropriations project that happens every year. The budget passed...
Trafficpocketnow.com

How your battery percentage can influence your Uber ride cost: report

Uber and Lyft have received a lot of criticism in the past for charging some customers more when their battery life was below a certain point. The topic of services judging you and charging you based on your phone’s battery condition isn’t new, and something that’s been discussed several times. There are a lot of conspiracy theories going around on the internet, but no company has yet admitted to charging you more if your battery life is below a certain point.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

New Levine Museum App Showcases Charlotte History With Augmented Reality

Charlotte is notorious for making over the old with the new. If you’ve ever found yourself both admiring new construction and wondering what it replaced, you’re not alone. And now there’s an app to help. Levine Museum of the New South just launched KnowCLT, which lets people use their smartphones to conjure up scenes of Charlotte's past right before their eyes. Users just head to Charlotte’s Second Ward, pull out their phone, turn on their headphones and take a GPS-guided walk down memory lane.

Comments / 1

Community Policy