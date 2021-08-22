Cancel
7 Pandas Functions you Might not Know

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePandas package is a staple data analysis tool for data scientists who uses Python as their main programming language. Pandas package contain everything that data scientist need and every course taught us to use the Pandas package initially. Even though the Pandas package is common, there are still abundant functions...

towardsdatascience.com

#Data Visualization#Calendars#Christmas#Continuous Function#Datetime Data#Pandas Tseries Holiday#Eastermonday#Pandas Tseries Offsets#Businesscalendar#Easterto#Holidat#Pd Import Seaborn#Sns#Model Year#Query#Less Than Twenty#Dataframe
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

From SQLite to Pandas — 7 Essential Operations You Need to Know

Trust me — It’s pretty straightforward. When I was doing iOS development about ten years ago, there were no mature mobile app database solutions, and thus, I had to implement my own database in the app. I opted to use SQLite, which had been an established lightweight relational database solution.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

5 Must-Know SQL Functions For Manipulating Dates

If you had asked about the most important skill for a data scientist before I got my first job, my answer would certainly be Python. No doubt!. I work as a data scientist now and if you ask me the same question, my answer is still Python. However, I have second thoughts. What makes me think twice is SQL.
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

Boost your Data Analysis with Pandas

Whether you are building complex Machine Learning models or you just want to organize your monthly budget in an Excel spreadsheet, you must know how to manipulate and analyze your data. While many tools can get the job done, today we’re going to talk about one of the most used...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

MPIRE for Python: MultiProcessing Is Really Easy

An introduction to MPIRE, the lightning-fast and most user-friendly multiprocessing library for Python. Python is a popular programming language for several reasons. Most importantly, it’s easy to set up and learn, and therefore the development speed is high. However, one of the major drawbacks is Python’s execution speed. Compared to many other popular programming languages, Python comes last when it comes to speed. Fortunately, the speed issue has been largely mitigated by writing many performance-critical libraries in C and adding Python wrappers (e.g., NumPy). These solutions work well and they can utilize multithreading for parallel computing. Things start to get tricky when your own code is slowing you down and you want to parallelize pure Python code.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

If You Can Write Functions, You Can Use Dask

This article is the second article of an ongoing series on using Dask in practice. Each article in this series will be simple enough for beginners, but provide useful tips for real work. The first article in the series is about using LocalCluster. I’ve been chatting with many data scientists...
SoftwareHot Hardware

AI Overlords May Soon Know What You're Thinking And How You Might Act

The human brain is enormously complex, and cracking the code of its intricacies in its entirety might never be accomplished. However, there have been loads of interesting research related to brain activity. Most recently, a team of researchers say they developed a deep learning framework that is able to decode sensory and behavioral variables from wide-band neural data. Or put another way, they came up with an AI scheme that can interpret brain signals and predict behaviors. Whoa.
Computersmakeuseof.com

The 7 Windows Command Prompt Tricks You Might Not Know Yet

The Windows Command Prompt is a handy tool that can help you configure various PC settings. All you need to do is type in the correct commands and you’re good to go. But therein lies the rub; you need to know what those commands are before you can use them!
Electronicschainstoreage.com

How moving headless might leave you with a headache

Headless e-commerce - if you haven’t heard about it yet, you probably have your head in the sand or more likely haven’t been sitting inside your local developer hotspots (aka coffee shops). Headless e-commerce is all the rage. The concept is pretty simple; “moving headless” just means separating your front-end...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Four Things You Need to Master to Get Started with Elasticsearch

Elasticsearch (ES) is a distributed search engine designed for scalability and redundancy. ES has become increasingly popular in recent years because of its robustness and scalability in machine learning, storage and handling of large volumes of data for analytics, and many other applications. In this blog post, we’ll go over four things that data practitioners need to master to get started with ES: provisioning an ES cluster, designing indices, writing queries, and optimising indices.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How To Parse Data Using Ruby and Selenium

Manual testing can be inefficient and error-prone. But, it can be eliminated by automation. Selenium is an open-source automation tool to automate tests. For example, we can use it to test web applications. In this article, we will be using Selenium (Ruby), and Chrome to parse data. We will use...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Top 5 DATE Functions in SQL That You Should Know For Data Science Interviews

Focusing on the most important concepts for data scientists. What makes a good SQL coder is the ability to manipulate data in any way that they like - a big part of that is being able to manipulate dates. Dates are extremely important because businesses like to compare and assess business performance across different periods of time. Therefore, being able to manipulate dates is essential for top-tier business operations and business reporting.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

All the Datasets You Need to Practice Data Science Skills and Make a Great Portfolio

Every time I attempt to do a project for learning a new topic or for a project I spend a significant amount of time finding a suitable dataset for that. That way I have quite a lot of datasets that helped me learn and do some cool projects for my portfolio. I am going to share those datasets in this article so that you have a dataset to practice and make your portfolio.
Coding & Programmingitechpost.com

Python Web Development | A Complete Guide

Python has become one of the most popular programming languages in the past few years. Due to the rise of machine learning, artificial intelligence, data science and other web application development, python has become the most used programming language and surpasses Java. Python is also used in web application development....
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to do “Limitless” Math in Python

Sounds like a catchy title? Well, what we really meant by that term is arbitrary-precision computation i.e. breaking away from the restriction of 32-bit or 64-bit arithmetic that we are normally familiar with. Here is a quick example. This is what you will get as the value for the square-root...
