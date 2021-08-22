7 Pandas Functions you Might not Know

An introduction to MPIRE, the lightning-fast and most user-friendly multiprocessing library for Python. Python is a popular programming language for several reasons. Most importantly, it’s easy to set up and learn, and therefore the development speed is high. However, one of the major drawbacks is Python’s execution speed. Compared to many other popular programming languages, Python comes last when it comes to speed. Fortunately, the speed issue has been largely mitigated by writing many performance-critical libraries in C and adding Python wrappers (e.g., NumPy). These solutions work well and they can utilize multithreading for parallel computing. Things start to get tricky when your own code is slowing you down and you want to parallelize pure Python code.
