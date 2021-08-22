Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Drew Lock Appears to Be John Elway's Final Failure

By Brian Giuffra
The Big Lead
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all the crap I'm about to talk about John Elway as an executive, let's not forget he did a lot of good for the Broncos as their President/GM, leading the franchise back to relevance, acquiring Peyton Manning in free agency and putting together a roster than won the Super Bowl in 2015.

www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 31

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Fangio
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Joe Flacco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Drew Lock#American Football#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning moved by Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame gesture

Peyton Manning is among the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio during a ceremony on Saturday. Manning says many people from his football career are going to Canton to be a part of the ceremony and support him as he is inducted. He mentioned one person specifically whose attendance stood out to him: Tom Brady.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

John Elway Dealership Buys Fort Collins Powersports Dealer

John Elway is once again bringing his business prowess to Northern Colorado as his dealerships have purchased another powersports dealership in Fort Collins. According to The Coloradoan, Elway Dealerships have purchased Interstate Honda at 858 SE Frontage Rd. Earlier this year, they bought up Northern Colorado Powersports also in Fort Collins.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Drew Lock just made things difficult for Teddy Bridgewater

Drew Lock looked about as good as he could in the Denver Broncos’ preseason opener on Saturday. For fans eager to see what Lock would bring to the table in this new season, they had to leave feeling quite elated. For fans hoping for Teddy Bridgewater to overtake the young former second-round pick, they likely know that the veteran now has a big hill to climb.
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Best Quarterback He’s Coached Against

Set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later tonight, Peyton Manning has clearly earned the respect of many from around the football world — including all-time great head coach Bill Belichick. Through 15 NFL seasons as intense head coach/quarterback adversaries, Belichick and Manning had plenty of...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos roster cuts: Denver made 7 moves on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos added some depth at running back and parted ways with six other players on Tuesday. The team’s roster is now at the NFL’s 85-player limit for the second week of preseason. Here’s a quick recap of Denver’s moves.
NFLrockydailynews.com

What The Heck Is On The Broncos Helmets? – CBS Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos fans watching the first day of training camp may have noticed something weird about some of the helmets the offensive linemen were wearing. Despite the odd look, the explanation is pretty simple – just extra padding to limit the hard helmet-to-helmet contact during practices. “It’s supposed...
NFLPosted by
The Gazette

Broncos GM George Paton explains quarterback situation, believes Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater could be franchise quarterback

EAGEN, Minn. — George Paton believes in Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Paton, in his first year as the Broncos' general manager, hasn't wavered in his belief that either Lock or Bridgewater could be Denver's franchise quarterback. And through two weeks of training camp, he likes what he's seen from both as they battle for the starting job.
NFLPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Neither of Peyton Manning’s Kids’ Favorite Player is Peyton Manning

He's one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks to play the game in its history. On August 8th, he'll take his place among the other greats of the game in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He's only one of two starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl title with two different teams (the other being Tom Brady after Tampa Bay's win earlier this year). His 71,940 career passing yards and 539 career passing touchdowns put him third all-time on both lists. You could argue he single-handedly turned shifted the focus of Hoosier Hysteria from basketball to football in the state of Indiana. All of this, combined with his personality and sense of humor, has endeared him to millions of people and made them fans (myself included). But, despite all those accomplishments, there are two people who are apparently not impressed with Peyton Manning's accomplishments — his own son and daughter.
NFLknbr.com

49ers waive Josh Rosen, claim former Ravens, Broncos corner

Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images. Josh Rosen’s time with the 49ers is over. You can’t even really call it an experiment, or project, because whatever it was, wasn’t going anywhere. Rosen failed to impress the 49ers since signing with the team’s practice squad last season, and stuck around on the training camp roster this year.
NFLzonecoverage.com

It's Time To Trade For Teddy

Ever since the Denver Broncos shellacked the Minnesota Vikings 33-6, doom and gloom have washed over the Vikings community. Such is the way of things when your team comes out flat against an opponent that drafted in the top 10 the previous year — even if they didn’t play every single starter and a handful of backups. The quarterback position looked entirely unsteady and not remotely ready for NFL-level play. Of course, Kirk Cousins didn’t play. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond did. Neither looked capable of surpassing even Sean Mannion‘s level as a backup.
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow released by Jaguars: Former Heisman Trophy winner joins list of notable all-time NFL roster cuts

Tim Tebow's incredibly unique athletic career took yet another turn on Tuesday, when he failed to survive the Jaguars' first round of roster cuts. After a rocky debut as an NFL tight end, the former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner saw his time in Jacksonville come to an abrupt end. And while him getting yet another NFL opportunity seems like a long shot, Tebow's career has certainly taught us that few things are not beyond the realm of possibility.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Trade ideas with the Chicago Bears

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears have quite a few connections, and the Broncos should leverage that and engage in a trade or two with the team. I for, one, am not tired of writing about trade scenarios using different teams. NFL trades are fun, and the Broncos should, as I have said before, continue to try and improve the team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Drew Lock: 3 teams that should try to trade for the Broncos QB

The Denver Broncos picked Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback for the 2021 season. Teams should be calling about Drew Lock’s availability. The Denver Broncos have made a decision at the quarterback position, sending their fan base into a frenzy. The Broncos and head coach Vic Fangio have made the decision to move on from former second-round pick Drew Lock at the starting quarterback position in favor of former first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater, who was acquired the day before the 2021 NFL Draft.

Comments / 31

Community Policy