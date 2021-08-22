4 Undervalued Stocks to Buy After Moves Last Week

Don't be afraid to invest when the market is at an all-time high. Netflix and Zscaler share certain traits, including strong growth and solid competitive positions. Investing when the market is at an all-time high can seem counterintuitive. But JPMorgan recently published a study, and the results are illuminating: Between 1988 and 2020, if you had invested in the S&P 500 at all-time highs, your total return over any one-, three-, or five-year period would have been greater than if you'd invested on another random day. In other words, people who bought at the peak actually did better than those who sat on the sidelines.