Invasive hydrilla, box tree moth found in Niagara

The invasive aquatic plant hydrilla has been found at the City of North Tonawanda Marina, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

DEC and its partners, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, are working to prevent the infestation from spreading. There are no other known infestations of hydrilla along the river. The discovery was made by a concerned citizen who reported it to the Army Corps.

Hydrilla negatively impacts recreation, tourism, and aquatic ecosystems, and is one of the most difficult aquatic invasive species to control. This invasive plant breaks apart easily, and new plants can develop from pieces of stem that are no more than an inch long. Boaters visiting the marina are advised to lift their motors and clean their props by reversing and then forwarding several times to dislodge any hydrilla fragments before entering the Niagara River.

All boaters should clean, drain, and dry their boats and trailers before launching into any new water body to help protect New York’s waters from invasive species.

DEC will apply an aquatic herbicide (copper) to the site this week to prevent hydrilla from reaching the Niagara River, where it would be impossible to control. DEC will be working with the city of North Tonawanda, USACE, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management to develop a long-term management plan.

In addition, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) has confirmed the detection of box tree moth in parts of Western New York, near the Canadian border in Niagara County. Box tree moth is an invasive pest from East Asia that poses a major threat to the boxwood plant, an ornamental shrub that is a valuable part of the U.S. nursery industry, with an annual economic impact estimated at $141 million (American Hort).

AGM is urging residents and the horticultural industry to spot and report the box tree moth to the Department through its reporting tool at:https://arcg.is/1Df8Se.

In July, AGM detected five adult box tree moths in various locations in Niagara County. Because they were detected near the Canadian border, it appears the moths may have flown or been blown into the area from Canada.

AGM Division of Plant Industry staff started surveying for the invasive pest in high-risk areas in Niagara County when the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that boxwood plants imported from Canada this past spring could have been infested with the box tree moth. The host plants in Niagara County where the adult moths were trapped were damaged due to flooding.

In addition, on Aug. 6, an AGM Inspector in Niagara County received a referral from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation regarding the presence of box tree moth larvae in a residential landscape in Youngstown. The inspector visited the site and collected several larvae, which have since been confirmed as box tree moth by Cornell University and USDA’s National Identification Services.

AGM and USDA are continuing to survey for box tree moth and are urging residents and the horticultural industry to look for and report any signs of infestation. Residents can help by following these steps:

• Check any boxwood plants you have for signs of box tree moth life stages.

• If you find any signs of infestation, take a picture, and report it tohttps://arcg.is/1Df8Se.

• Please cooperate with agriculture officials if asked for permission to access your property for visual inspection of boxwood plants or for placement of a box tree moth trap.

Box tree moth larvae are easily recognizable; they are green and yellow with white, yellow, and black stripes and black spots. Signs of damage may not appear at the beginning of an infestation because young larvae hide among twigs and leaves. Signs of a box tree moth feeding on a plant include chewed, cut, or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leaves, white webbing, and green-black excrement on or around the plant. Larvae skeletonize the leaves and feed on the bark, causing defoliation and dryness, eventually leading to the plant’s death.