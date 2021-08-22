Alabama NewsCenter — Auburn Bass Fishing Team Anglers Win Team of the Year Honors, Place Two Tandems in Top 6 at National Championship

To say the Auburn University Bass Fishing Team had a big weekend at nationals would be an understatement. Just days after the talented tandem of Logan Parks and Tucker Smith won the title of Carhartt Bassmaster College Series 2021 Team of the Year, four other Auburn anglers made a big splash at the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops. The teams of Conner Crosby/James Cobbs and Sam Hanggi/Sam Hoesley not only advanced to Championship Saturday at the St. Lawrence River in Waddington, New York, but finished among the top six in a battle with more than 120 college teams from across the country.