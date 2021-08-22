Crypto Inferno: The Ethereum Network Has Burned Over $230 Million in Ether in 17 Days
17 days ago, the Ethereum network successfully implemented the London hard fork upgrade. One specific feature, EIP-1559, has fascinated crypto proponents for quite some time as the upgrade change makes ether scarcer over time. Statistics show that over the course of more than two weeks, the Ethereum network has burned 73,784 ether worth over $230 million using today’s exchange rates.news.bitcoin.com
